Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 412 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Maximus were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMS opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

