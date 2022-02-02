Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 11,114 American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 402.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.