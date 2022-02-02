Bank of Nova Scotia Has $599,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $202.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

