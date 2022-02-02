Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,706.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 35,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $104.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

