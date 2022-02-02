Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 5,473 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 62,685 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

BPMC opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.07.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

