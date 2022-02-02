Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BNNRU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,761,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,760,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,761,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,828,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,213,000.

