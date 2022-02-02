Barclays Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $625.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $596.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $700.57. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

