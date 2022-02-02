Barclays PLC Acquires 26,512 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

