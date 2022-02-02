Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Unisys worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 96,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

