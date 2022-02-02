Barclays PLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Domo worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Domo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

DOMO opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

