Barclays PLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,188,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,312,000.

Shares of IMCG opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

