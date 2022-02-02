Barrington Research Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.77 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $223.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,259 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.