Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €85.00 ($95.51) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.13 ($92.28).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €67.96 ($76.36) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.10 and a 200 day moving average of €64.27. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

