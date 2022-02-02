BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BVC stock opened at GBX 58.70 ($0.79) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market cap of £258.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 58.60 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.67).

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

