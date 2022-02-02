Beat Kahli Buys 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $97,191.90.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $11,208,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $11,208,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.