Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BZH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $11,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 233,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after buying an additional 199,031 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

