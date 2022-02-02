Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Beeks Trading in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Beeks Trading alerts:

Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.32) on Wednesday. Beeks Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.80 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.82). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The company has a market capitalization of £97.15 million and a PE ratio of 55.65.

In other Beeks Trading news, insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum bought 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £34,823 ($46,817.69).

About Beeks Trading

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.