BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $212.93

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $212.93, but opened at $227.08. BeiGene shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 1,849 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.58.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

