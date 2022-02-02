Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 17.1% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 320,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Humana by 256.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $3,502,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $390.68 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

