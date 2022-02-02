Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28. The company has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

