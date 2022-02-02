Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 135 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,146.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 65,702 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after acquiring an additional 202,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $196.07 and a one year high of $249.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

