Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.38.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.