Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 574 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Aflac by 5.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 5.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.