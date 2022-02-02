Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BHE opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

BHE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

