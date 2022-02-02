Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Global is poised to gain from strength in its food & beverage and healthcare end markets, along with recovery in the construction space in the quarters ahead. Its focus on improving operational productivity, along with its partnerships across the value chain, is likely to be beneficial. Its investments in equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity are likely to boost its competency. For fiscal 2022, the company's organic sales are anticipated to grow 2% on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, escalating costs and expenses might put pressure on the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels are expected to raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Foreign exchange headwinds are likely to affect its performance.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.23.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

