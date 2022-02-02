Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $74,665,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

BYND stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.58. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $183.75.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

