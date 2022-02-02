BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BHP Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BHP Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

