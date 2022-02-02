Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $1.89. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 59,179 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

