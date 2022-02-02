Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIOT stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 897,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.