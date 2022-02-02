Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 5.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 64,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,855,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $720.44 million and a P/E ratio of -365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.