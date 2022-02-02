BlackRock Inc. Buys 524,783 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.52% of C4 Therapeutics worth $141,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

