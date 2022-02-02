BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.29% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $130,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 142,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGE opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

