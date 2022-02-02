BlackRock Inc. Has $136.45 Million Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,177,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.94% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $136,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,255 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

