BlackRock Inc. Purchases 15,742 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,923,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.28% of CONSOL Energy worth $128,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

