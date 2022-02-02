BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.39

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 123749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

