Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans Dividend of €0.03

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 655.77 and a quick ratio of 655.75. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12 month low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.79.
Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.