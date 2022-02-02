Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans Dividend of €0.03

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone Loan Financing’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 655.77 and a quick ratio of 655.75. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12 month low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.79.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

