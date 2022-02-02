Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 7,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,763,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,010,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 172.2% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.