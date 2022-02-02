Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 7,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,763,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,010,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 172.2% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
