Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 14th

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
