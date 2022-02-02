Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 14th

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

