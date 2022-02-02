Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,663,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

