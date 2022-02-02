Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $311,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.24.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.