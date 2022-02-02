Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $311,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.24.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
