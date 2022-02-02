Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $374,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $195.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average of $181.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

