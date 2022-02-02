Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 20,468 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,468 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $226,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

NYSE:MAX opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.