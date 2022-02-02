Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 199.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

CMRE stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

