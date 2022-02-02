Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diodes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

