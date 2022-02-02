Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.

Shares of BSX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 521,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.