Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.
Shares of BSX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 521,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.
BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
