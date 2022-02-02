Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Down to $43.50

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.50, but opened at $41.26. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 145,863 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

