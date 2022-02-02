Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BXBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Brambles alerts:

BXBLY opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Brambles has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.