Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 75,349 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

