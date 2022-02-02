Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTLF. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

