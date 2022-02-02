Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 20.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

